The Marshall Early Graduation School Class of 2023 gathered at the Maverick Stadium on Saturday to officially receive their diploma in front of attending friends and family.
As the graduating students gathered on the field, they heard a welcome from Principal Sonya Burnett-Andrus and an invocation by Student Council President Destiny King.
“This has been a wonderful school year for our students,” said Burnett-Andrus. “I’m proud to have this class of 54 graduates, and I’m proud of each and every one of you. As I look across the group, each of you has a story, but you persevered each year.”
“They worked hard and they stayed the course,” said Burnett-Andrus.
Valedictorian Hennassey Merritt, who graduated with a GPA of 4.5, gave a speech to those in attendance that focused on the obstacles each had overcome to reach their graduation. Merritt commented on continuing to learn from mistakes and enjoying the little things in life.
“Although this chapter may be coming to an end, a new one begins,” said Merritt. “I would like to remind you by sharing a quote that states, 'When you’re nervous about stepping outside of your comfort zone, remind yourself that it feels scary only because it’s unfamiliar, not because you’re incapable.'”
“Make every second count, and most importantly, have fun,” said Merritt.
The class Salutatorian, Jaxon Adams, addressed the graduating class by thanking them for the memories they made together and recognizing the bittersweet moment. Adams reflected on the humorous times in their academic career and explained how they would always share those memories together, even after the class continues in life after graduation.
“I know a lot of us will not talk or see each other again, but we’ll be able to look back on the memories like all the talks and dumb stuff we did,” said Adams.