Marshall ISD’s JROTC unit graduated 18 cadets on Saturday, June 10 at the 2023 United States Air Force Cadet Leadership Course held at Grambling State University.
Kicking off first with a parade at the Grambling University Track and featuring the participating cadets from 17 schools across six different states, the ceremony recognized the 2023 graduating class of 147 cadets. The weeklong program is focused on developing leadership among the cadets who are engaged in everything from flight drill competitions to instructor seminars through a rigorous schedule designed for team building, decision making and time management skills.
“The purpose of the Cadet Leadership Course is so the cadets can start learning to make decisions on the fly and when they are stressed,” said Marshall ISD’s Air Force Junior ROTC Department Head and Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Master Sergeant Michael Brian Cumberland. “Overall, they’re learning teamwork.”
The graduation ceremony included guest speaker Master Sergeant Bob O’Brien, who is the Aerospace Science Instructor at Parkway High School, a presentation of awards from Colonel Tony Zucco and Chief Master Sergeant Marcus Marsh, and a presentation of diplomas from Colonel Kirk Kimmett, Colonel Tony Zucco and Chief Master Sergeant Marcus Marsh. The ceremony came to a close with remarks from Colonel Kirk Kimmett and the singing of the United Air Force Song by the graduating class.
“I would say this class came together quicker than we’ve seen in many years and helped each other out a whole lot more than previous classes. We teach them that this is not about being individuals, this is the time as cadets to work on teamwork and work on being a leader,” said Zucco.
“This year was one of our best camps in the 11 years that I’ve been doing this, and it’s because they really took to heart what we gave them as advice in the beginning,” said Zucco.
The cadets participated in the weeklong schedule of events that took them to various locations as part of the course, including the Barksdale Air Force Base and Camp Minden; participating in obstacle courses, rappelling, orienteering and archery; as well as taking part in dorm and uniform inspections.
Each student was split into different flights with cadets from a range of other schools, and these are guided by Junior Cadet Training Officers helmed by Cadet Colonel Norman Pritchard, who served as the Cadet Leadership Course Cadet Commander. These groups worked together through the week developing camaraderie and honing the skills needed to succeed as leaders in their academic and professional careers, as well as in their community.
“It is only the beginning. Remember, you’re our future leaders,” said Master Sergeant O’Brien to the graduating class. “So, when you leave here, remember to share the spirit of leadership, because your unit depends upon you, your school depends upon you, your community depends upon you, and finally, our country, the United States of America, depends on you.”
Several cadets from Marshall’s JROTC unit received distinguished awards ,including Alycia Ashcraft, who won the Distinguished Graduate award; Elijah Hampton, who won the Outstanding Leadership award and was selected to be a member of the presenting Color Guard; Teresa Lopez, who won the Outstanding Leadership award; Alexis Jernigan and Ty Sipes, who both were selected to sing the National Anthem at graduation; Sydney Walsh, who was selected to present the Texas Flag in the Color Guard; and Demone’T Williams, who won the Distinguished Graduate and Outstanding Dorm Room awards.
Marshall’s JROTC unit also featured two Junior Cadet Training Officers who were part of the 2023 Cadet Leadership Course as well, including Adrian Becerra as a Flight Commander and Christiana Anderson as a Deputy Flight Commander.
The full list of Marshall ISD’s JROTC unit graduates include Alycia Ashcraft, Irani Baez-Ortiz, Tony Bracey, Adriana Bustos, Braygen Cabrales, Richard Elliot, Brayden Figueroa-Cruz, Ismael Garcia Baldera, Elijah Hampton, Mikayla Harman, Alexis Jernigan, Teresa Lopez, Martha Martinez, Anthony Najera Alvarez, Ty Sipes, Renrick Taylor, Sydney Walsh and Demone’T Williams.
“It’s very rewarding to see these kids grow and be a part of that,” said Cumberland. “It’s so nice to see them learn to reach their true potential and actually use those skills in what they need to do.”
Following the graduation, Cumberland emphasized the importance of the Cadet Leadership Course in the JROTC’s mission to support the community of Marshall, providing foundational direction for student achievement and inspiring their ongoing community service efforts.
“We are a bridge to the community as well as the school,” said Cumberland. “We’ve had so much support from the Marshall community and we want to continue supporting them because that is our mission.”