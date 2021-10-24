Hallsville community members gathered at the site of the newly dedicated Young’s Mill Pond state historical marker on Saturday, commemorating the new landmark.
The state historical marker marks the site where Young’s Mill Pond sits in Hallsville, a site most recently owned by Ann and Tom Earley, who approached the Harrison County Historical Museum board about a potential plaque years ago.
“This has been a long time in the making,” McGregor said.
Ron McGregor with the Harrison County Historical Museum Board said that the pond has a rich history in the Hallsville community, which started with George W. Young, who purchased the property back in the mid 19th century.
Young purchased a farm five miles outside of Hallsville and started a vineyard. Before the start of the civil war, Young constructed a dam across Gum Creek to assist in the irrigation of his vineyard, and Young Mills Pond was created.
Young and his family also constructed a furniture factory, and a gristmill on the pond, which assisted in boosting the local economy and growing the city of Hallsville.
“It’s great to gather together to celebrate this occasion,” Tom Earley said, “I hope one day that we know more about the lives of the workers from the mill, and more.”
During the civil war, the factory played a role in the use of Harrison County as the confederate’s main hub for its manufacturing needs. The historical marker states that the Confederate Hat Factory in Marshall used felt processed by the mill.
Eventually, a torrential rain destroyed the factory, and the mill and the property was sold. The pond was used as a popular recreational location until the 1980s, when it was closed to public use.
During the gathering Saturday, community members shared memories of their time spent at Young Mills Pond, with stories sharing everything from fun summer evenings to boy scout trips gone awry.
County Judge Chad Sims was present at the dedication, offering the opening prayer. A representative from the office of Sen. Bryan Hughes was also in attendance.
After the dedication, the Earleys invited attendees out to Bear Creek Smoke House for a celebratory dinner.
The marker is located at 5060 Noonday Road in Hallsville.