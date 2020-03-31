Special to the News Messenger
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Zeta Chapter hosted its annual Hattitude and Hankie Tea at the Marshall Convention Center earlier this month.
Since the sorority is celebrating its Centennial, the chapter chose to honor five women who have contributed to the Marshall community. This was done to honor of the five women who founded the sorority in 1920 at Howard University, Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, ViolaTyler Goings and Fannie Pettie Watts.
Mrs. Thecela Cooks received the “Sisterly Love Award.” Mrs. Rita Thomas received the “Finer Womanhood Award.” Mrs. Delores Tennison received the “Zeta of the Year Award.”
Mrs. Patsy Ponder and Mrs. Della Washington were recipients of the “Service” and “Scholarship” Awards, respectively.
They were unable to attend so the awards will be presented at a later date.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church received a monetary donation to assist its After School Tutoring Program which is held on Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Mildred Savannah is the President and Mrs. DonNya Robinson is the Second Vice President and Program Chair.