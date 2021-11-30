All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190

Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182

Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279

N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283

Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292

Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240

Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226

Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267

Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250

Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196

L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250

Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253

Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302

New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276

Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254

Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263

San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248

Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226

Thursday's Game

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday, Dec. 13

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

