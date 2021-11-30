All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 4 0 .667 336 190
Buffalo 7 4 0 .636 326 182
Miami 5 7 0 .417 234 279
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 199 334
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 304 290
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 340 283
Houston 2 9 0 .182 164 292
Jacksonville 2 9 0 .182 173 283
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 3 0 .727 263 240
Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 309 226
Pittsburgh 5 5 1 .500 224 267
Cleveland 6 6 0 .500 254 267
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
Denver 6 5 0 .545 228 196
L.A. Chargers 6 5 0 .545 273 293
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Washington 5 6 0 .455 229 282
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 304 273
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 202 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 8 3 0 .727 347 253
Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 199 302
New Orleans 5 6 0 .455 257 249
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 236 253
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 283 242
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 281 276
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 299 263
San Francisco 6 5 0 .545 280 248
Seattle 3 8 0 .273 209 226
Thursday's Game
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday's Games
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
Monday, Dec. 13
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.