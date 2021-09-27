All Times CDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44

Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82

New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84

Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76

Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80

Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85

Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26

Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72

L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60

Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23

Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83

Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77

Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78

Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

Thursday’s Game

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Cleveland 26, Chicago 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0

Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT

L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

Minnesota 30, Seattle 17

Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28

Monday’s Game

Philadelphia at Dallas, (n)

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.

