All Times CDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44
Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82
New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77
Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79
Thursday’s Game
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19, Detroit 17
Buffalo 43, Washington 21
Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26, Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28, New England 13
Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16
Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17
Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Monday’s Game
Philadelphia at Dallas, (n)
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Carolina at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m.