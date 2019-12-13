NFL STANDINGS
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 338 168
Buffalo 9 4 0 .692 274 212
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 10 0 .231 221 399
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 5 0 .615 317 309
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 318 255
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 4 9 0 .308 230 337
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 5 0 .615 259 242
Cleveland 6 7 0 .462 273 291
Cincinnati 1 12 0 .077 198 325
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 371 281
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 258 366
Denver 5 8 0 .385 236 261
L.A. Chargers 5 8 0 .385 289 251
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 297 301
Washington 3 10 0 .231 188 310
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 247 362
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 378 381
Carolina 5 8 0 .385 300 360
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 300 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 309 270
Minnesota 9 4 0 .692 339 249
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 9 1 .269 287 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 11 2 0 .846 397 229
Seattle 10 3 0 .769 341 321
L.A. Rams 8 5 0 .615 311 262
Arizona 3 9 1 .269 272 374
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.