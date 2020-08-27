ASSOCIATED PRESS
The NHL postponed two days of playoff games Thursday after withering criticism from Black players who said the league was slow to acknowledge the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
The joint decision to put off games Thursday and today was reached by the league and the NHL Players’ Association. It was made after members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to postpone the playing of games, by saying: “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.” The alliance is made up of nine current and former minority players.
And the players’ decision was spurred by members of the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, who were preparing to sit out their games in protest, Tampa Bay defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said.
Nearly a full day after the NBA and MLB saw games postponed over Blake’s shooting last weekend, the NHL and its union made their announcement.
The announcement came an hour before the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were to play Game 3 of their series in Toronto. The other postponed game Thursday had the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Vancouver Canucks in Game 3 in Edmonton, Alberta.
The other postponed games were Game 4s today: Boston against Tampa, and Dallas against Colorado.
“You try to do the right thing and we’re trying to do that today in support of our teammates,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said, during a Zoom conference call featuring representatives of each of the East’s four teams.
The NHL was criticized for being slow to respond in allowing the playoffs to proceed Wednesday night, when numerous leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games.
Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Players in the NHL’s hub city of Toronto reached out to their counterparts in Edmonton, Alberta, to discuss their options, with Shattenkirk saying players were particularly influenced by Vegas forward Ryan Reaves, who is Black.