Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series

This combination photo shows actor Nicolas Cage at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. on Jan. 19, 2018, left, and a booking mug of provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic." Cage will portray Maldonado-Passage in a new limited series produced by Brian Grazer.