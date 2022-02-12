WACO (AP) — Adam Flagler had 20 points with four 3-pointers and 10th-ranked Baylor, after losing big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to a gruesome left knee injury, went on to beat No. 20 Texas 80-63 on Saturday.
Flagler made his first five shots, including three 3s, while scoring 13 points in the first half when Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) had two huge spurts — first a 12-0 run, and later a stretch of 13 consecutive points.
James Akinjo added 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds for the Bears. Flo Thamba, the 6-foot-10 forward forced into extended minutes with Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurt, had 12 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. Kendall Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Andrew Jones had 11 points for the Longhorns (18-7, 7-4), their most lopsided loss in coach Chris Beard’s first season coming five days after a home win over eighth-ranked Kansas. Five other Texas players finished with eight points as the Longhorns shot only 32.8% (20 of 61).
Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the 6-foot-8 forward from Cameroon, was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when he got hurt. His left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half and is out indefinitely.
No. 1 Auburn 75, Texas A&M 58
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss.
The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer is the fifth Southeastern Conference player with multiple career double-doubles and the only one nationally this season with two.
Kessler rejected four of the Aggies’ first seven shots and delivered Auburn’s third triple-double and his second of the season.
The Tigers (22-3, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak stopped by Arkansas in overtime earlier in the week.
The Aggies (15-10, 4-8) dropped their eighth straight game and had one of their worst offensive performances of the season.
Allen Flanigan scored 16 points for Auburn. Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Texas A&M.
Memphis 69, No. 6 Houston 59
HOUSTON (AP) — Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis snapped the Cougars’ 37-game home winning streak.
Houston also lost its second straight after a 12-game winning streak. It’s the first time the Cougars have lost consecutive games since January 2017, when they lost three in a row.
DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones each scored 13 points as the Tigers (14-8, 8-4 American) won their fifth straight.
Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore each had 15 points, and Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (20-4, 9-2).
No. 9 Texas Tech 82, TCU 69
LUBBOCK (AP) — Terrence Shannon scored 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Texas Tech overcame a 13-point deficit to remain undefeated in 15 home games.
The Red Raiders (19-6, 8-4) ended the first half with a 15-5 run, then went ahead to stay by scoring the first nine points after the break.
Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer with 5:06 left in the first half to start that decisive 24-5 spurt, his shot coming only a minute before he suffered a left ankle injury after stepping on the foot of TCU coach Jamie Dixon. A three-point play by Bryson Williams in the opening minute of the second half put Tech in front.
Williams added 16 points for Texas Tech. Mike Miles, who missed the previous two games with a wrist injury, had 16 points to lead TCU (16-6, 5-5).