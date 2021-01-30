WACO — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with an 84-72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.
Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points, while Butler had 16, MaCio Teague 15 and Mayer 13. Flo Thamba was scoreless in 17 minutes, but had 11 rebounds.
Jaylin Williams had 17 points for Auburn (10-8).
NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech’s victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O’Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.
Shannon led Texas Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. McClung added 22 points.
TEXAS A&M 68, KANSAS STATE 61
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg scored 14 points each and Texas A&M withstood a 3-point barrage from Kansas State’s Nijel Pack in the second half to win on Saturday, the Aggies’ first win at Manhattan.
Pack, a freshman point guard playing in his second game after missing four because of COVID-19 protocols, made eight 3-pointers, going 7 of 9 from the arc in the second half on his way to a career-high 26 points. His only two-point field goal, a floater with 2:12 left, put the Wildcats (5-13) up three. But Kansas State struggled thereafter with Texas A&M’s pressure and was outscored 13-3.
Chandler had four 3-pointers and Flagg a game-high eight rebounds for the Aggies (8-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak and bounced back from a 78-66 loss to LSU in which they didn’t score over the final 8:20. Emanuel Miller added 12 points and Andre Gordon 10. Texas A&M had been 0-10 at Bramlage Coliseum.
After a lackluster first half, Kansas State shot 50% in the final 20 minutes but the difference was at the foul line where the Aggies went 18 of 20, including 11 of 11 for their final points. The Aggies made 22 of 26 free throws overall to 5 of 9 for the Wildcats.
Pack had five assists and three steals. Mike McGuirl finished with 10 points and six assists for the Wildcats, who lost their eighth straight, all in January, their first winless January since going 0-7 in 1996-97. They were coming off a 107-59 loss to No. 2 Baylor, the worst loss in school history.
Texas A&M led by 10 in the first half before Pack hit a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 Kansas State run that ended with McGuirl’s 3-pointer and the Wildcats trailing 24-23 at the break.