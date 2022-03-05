WACO — James Akinjo scored 20 points and third-ranked Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win, 75-68 over Iowa State on Saturday night.
Akinjo put the Bears ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game's first 12 minutes.
Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas (25-6, 14-4), which has won or shared it 20 times in the Big 12's 26 seasons.
Kendall Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor. Adam Flagler scored 13 points and Jeremy Sochan 12.
Gabe Kalscheur had 18 points for Iowa State (20-11, 7-11), which went from trailing 29-4 at the under-eight timeout in the first half to a 60-58 lead just before that same timeout in the second half. The Cyclones got back-to-back 3s from Tyrese Hunter and Caleb Grill before turning Baylor's turnover into a go-ahead layup by Aljaz Kunc.
That was a 56-29 spurt for the Cyclones, who were coming off a 53-36 loss to Oklahoma State in their home finale that snapped a four-game winning streak.
The game was stuck tied at 62-62 for nearly three minutes before Kalscheur made a tiebreaking jumper with 3:52 left to end a span when both teams missed four shots and each missed free throws in one-plus-one situations.
Baylor went ahead to stay on the long 3 by Akinjo 15 seconds later, and he added a driving reverse layup after big man Flo Thamba got fouled and missed the free throw.
The Bears were out to a 23-4 lead midway through the first half of their game, and had just scored the 16th of 22 consecutive points on a free throw by Sochan, when Kansas wrapped up its 70-63 overtime win at home over No. 21 Texas. Baylor and Kansas split their two meetings, including the Bears winning 80-70 at home a week ago.
Kansas will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, because the Jayhawks split their games with third-place Texas Tech. The Bears lost both of their games to the 12th-ranked Red Raiders.
Robert Jones had a season-high 12 points for Iowa State, three layups and a dunk in an 85-second to end his team's long shooting drought. Izaiah Brockington had 11 points and Hunter had 13 rebounds.
McCormack leads No. 6 Kansas past No. 21 Texas, 70-63 in OT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds, throwing down the clinching dunk after Kansas broke Texas' full-court press in overtime, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks beat the No. 21 Longhorns 70-63 on Saturday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title. Baylor could also earn a share later in the night.
The Jayhawks tied it 61-all when Ochai Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.
McCormack's dunk punctuated a big performance on senior night for the bruising big man.
Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8), who battled foul trouble all night and will be the No. 4 seed in the league tournament. Andrew Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.
The Jayhawks nearly won the game in regulation.
They drew up the final play for Agbaji, their national player of the year candidate, but he was bottled up and had to call timeout with 2.2 seconds left. Kansas got the inbound to him, too, but the ball was ripped away and ended up with Jalen Coleman-Lands, whose swish from the corner in front of his own bench came just after the buzzer.
Texas controlled most of the first half, going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc after a 3-for-20 performance against the Jayhawks in February. And the Longhorns held Agbaji, the Big 12's leading scorer, to an 0-for-6 effort from the field.
Not exactly the farewell to Allen Fieldhouse that Agbaji had in mind.
Still, the Jayhawks closed on a big run to take a 35-33 lead into the break.
Braun did most of the work: He drilled a tying 3-pointer with just over 2 minutes to go, then knocked down another with a minute left, and should have added a couple free throws if not for a questionable offensive charging foul.
In fact, the officials spent most of the second half trying to wrestle control of a game trending toward a rock fight.
That was reflected in the Longhorns' rapidly worsening foul trouble. By the time Christian Bishop picked up his fourth with 5:21 left, sending Kansas to the double bonus, coach Chris Beard had three on the verge of fouling out: Marcus Carr, his No. 2 scorer, and 6-foot-6 Brock Cunningham, who'd been forced to battle in the paint all game.
It was only fitting that a game nobody led by more than six in regulation came down to the wire.
Jones hit his only 3-pointer to knot it 55-all, then the teams traded free throws, with Ramey making the first of his two with 54 seconds left, putting the game all square and eventually into overtime.