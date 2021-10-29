Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is an eternal optimist, always seeing potential greatness through his team's flaws.
Even he revealed a tinge of worry after yet another game that was closer than expected.
Oklahoma trailed struggling Kansas last week before rallying in the second half to win 35-23. The Sooners still are unbeaten, but they dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 this week.
Riley still sees big things ahead, but he wants more out of his veteran leaders when Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) hosts Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday.
"We feel like — I don't have any problem saying it — we feel like there's a number of older veteran guys on this team right now that need to be at their best, and this team needs them to be better," Riley said. "And we've made that clear."
Riley also has issue with the team's inconsistent play. At times, the offense, defense and special teams have bailed out the other units. Even with the Sooners on a nation-leading 16-game win streak, he knows the Sooners need to be better.
"We realize we've got to be able to string together some quality football between all three sides the ball more often, and we'll make those runs like we have in a few of the games this year," he said. "So that's that's been a big emphasis point for our guys, our team."
Oklahoma's problems are minor compared to those at Texas Tech. The school has fired coach Matt Wells, and assistant Sonny Cumbie has been named interim coach.
"Tough to hear the news about Matt Wells," Riley said. "He's a good friend. I got to know him a little bit before I got into this league and certainly during the different events within this league. One of the great guys in coaching. He's a heck of a ball coach and he's going to get his chance to continue leading good programs in the future."
Cumbie and Riley were on the Texas Tech staff together in 2010. They were on the Tech staff together for two years before Riley left to be offensive coordinator at East Carolina.
"I know he'll do a great job leading that program through a tough situation," Riley said. "I'm excited for Sonny, personally, and his opportunity. We look forward to Saturday and getting a chance to compete against those guys."
No. 19 SMU visits Houston, looking to improve to 8-0
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 19 SMU has been in this position before.
The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) enter Saturday's game at Houston (6-1, 4-0) among the group atop of the league standings with a month left in the season.
Just two seasons ago, SMU opened the season 8-0 before faltering over the final month, losing games at Memphis and Navy to miss a shot at hte league championship and finish the season 10-3.
"That's the kind of consistency you want in a program," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. "That's kind of been our deal from the get-go. If you want to be a big-time college football program, the name of the game is consistency. You can have some good years and you can be a flash in the pan, but if you want to be the real thing, then you have to do it consistently."
For the Mustangs to achieve their goals, they can't let a similar letdown happen again.
The Mustangs can't look past the Cougars, who are riding a six-game winning streak. The schedule doesn't get any easier for SMU with a game at Memphis and one at home against UCF before the big one – a trip to No. 2 Cincinnati on Nov. 20.
For the game against Cincinnati to mean the most, the Mustangs have to continue winning, starting Saturday at Houston.
"Our goal is to end the year in the Top 25, which we haven't done," Dykes said. "We've lost games late, and we can't afford to do that this year. Our goal is to continue to move up in the rankings, but most importantly finish the season ranked."
TCU in dire search of win heading to K-State on Saturday
There was a time not long ago when Kansas State fans desperately wanted Gary Patterson to leave Big 12 rival TCU and return to his alma mater to succeed longtime Wildcats coach Bill Snyder.
These days, many Horned Frogs fans would be fine seeing him go.
The heat has steadily built on Patterson in the midst of a fourth straight middling season, where TCU (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) needs to turn things around soon to avoid missing a bowl game for the second time in three years. The defensive-minded coach who made the Horned Frogs into a national power, and led them into the Big 12 a decade ago, has seemingly lost his touch.
In fact, the Horned Frogs head to Kansas State (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday having beaten only Texas Tech — which just fired its coach this week — since season-opening wins over Duquesne and California.
"We need to keep fighting," TCU wide receiver Taye Barber said after last week's 29-17 loss to West Virginia. "Everybody takes an L sometimes and you have to keep fighting no matter what to win."
The Wildcats certainly know that feeling.
They started the season with three straight wins, drubbing Stanford along the way, and broke into the Top 25 before they proceeded to lose three straight games. And while the Wildcats mounted a late comeback against Oklahoma State and and gave Oklahoma all it could handle, the lowlight probably came in a noncompetitive loss to Iowa State.
But just as TCU will try to do Saturday, the Wildcats managed to turn things around. They rallied from a 24-10 halftime hole to beat the Red Raiders on the road last weekend, giving coach Chris Klieman's team hope for a strong finish to the season.
"A big win for the program," Klieman admitted, "but now we have to turn the page and get ready for a really good football team. That's going to be a great ball game here this Saturday, like it's been the last few years."