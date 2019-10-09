A free community picnic and concert to raise awareness for local nonprofit organizations is planned for Monday outside of the courthouse downtown.
Susan Marshall, the new membership chairwoman for Friends of the Marshall Library, planned ‘Under the Marshall Moon,’ coordinating with a number of other nonprofit organizations.
Marshall said that along with the Friends of the Library the Marshall Regional Arts Council, Friends of Marshall Animals, Michelson Museum of Art, Harrison County Historical Museum, Marshall Symphony Society and the Art League will all be present at the event.
She said that each organization will have a table set up where community members can come and learn about what they do.
Community members are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and dinners to enjoy a picnic on the green on the courthouse lawn while they learn about these organizations.
The event starts at 5 p.m. with the Monday Night Pickers beginning their concert at 6 p.m.
Marshall said that the event was given special approval by Judge Chad Sims, since the city does not usually allow picnics outside of the court house.
“He said ‘I really believe in what you guys are doing,’ and gave us permission,” Marshall said.
This is the first time this event will be taking place, but Marshall said she hopes to continue it year after year, adding additional local organizations.
Though the full moon will actually occur Sunday there should still be plenty of moonlight for the event, organizers said.