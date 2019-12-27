ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No team coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals begins the next season with a goal of reaching the Camping World Bowl.
No. 14 Notre Dame (10-2, No. 15 CFP) welcomes the opportunity to play Iowa State (7-5) today, though, and the upset-minded Cyclones are just as excited about the potential long-term benefits of facing a marquee program such as the Fighting Irish.
“One of the really great things about bowl games is you are putting an exclamation point on a really powerful chapter of a senior class and the 2019 football team. But you’re also having some leadership start to occur from what 2020 could look like and feel like,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.
For Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in last season’s CFP semifinals, it’s a chance to finish another double-digit win year on a positive note. The Fighting Irish have won five straight following a 31-point road loss to Michigan in late October, reaching 10-plus victories in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1991-93.
Quarterback Ian Book has led the way, throwing for 2,787 yards, 33 TDs and just six interceptions.
With four losses by a combined 11 points to teams finishing in the final CFP rankings, Iowa State is looking for a signature win that will set 2019 apart for 8-5 finishes the past two seasons.