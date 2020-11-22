A.J. Tatum
MARSHALL A. J. Tatum, age 87, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. A.J. was born on May 20, 1933 in Dike, Texas to Claude Ray Tatum and Rachel Elizabeth (Meadlin) Tatum. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Charlie Stuart. A.J. is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Patsy Joann (Teague) Tatum; three children; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Gloria Hoopes (Burdette), and three nephews. A.J. owned A.J.'s Exxon and opened The Stottford House restaurant in 1989. A Visitation for A.J. will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
