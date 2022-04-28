Ada Lee Bass
ROWLETT — Services for Ada Lee Bass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Concord Cemetery in Chandler. Visitation will start at noon.
Ada Lee Bass was born at her grandparents’ home in Ben Wheeler, Texas, on July 1, 1940. She had been a resident of Rowlett for 6 years, formerly living in Canton, Marshall, and Mt. Vernon. She started her career as a dispatcher for the Franklin County Sheriff Department in the late 70’s. She later worked as a jailer and then sheriff’s deputy for many years. She ended her career as a deputy for Harrison County Sheriff Department, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and gardening in her free time.
Mrs. Bass passed away at the age of 81 on April 26, 2022 in Rockwall. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Billy Joe Bass; grandson, Brian Mintz; and her parents, Marlin Lee Casey and Syble Norene (Blue) Casey.
She is survived by her four children, Delayne Bass of Red Oak, Jonathan (Rhonda) Bass of Chandler, Lela Bass Bayliss of Rowlett and Cullun (Melanie) Bass of Mt. Vernon; two sisters, Lynn Casey Midgette and Betty Casey Hadley; eight grandchildren, Jerilyn Jackson, Jeanna Jackson Ocanas, Wesley Bass, Michael Bass, Jeremy Bayliss, Jered Bayliss, Dylan Bass, and Casey Bass; great-grandchildren, Rogelio Chavez, Jr., Marissa Chavez, Nicholas Ocanas, Jasmyne Ocanas, Saydi Ocanas, Noah Ocanas, Jaycee Jackson, Parker Bass, Rowan Bass, and Greyson Bass; great-great-grandson, Isaac Chavez; and two nieces, Tammy Blank and Jennifer Hadley.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Wesley Bass, Michael Bass, Jeremy Bayliss, Jered Bayliss, Dylan Bass, Casey Bass, Rogelio Chavez Jr., and Nicholas Ocanas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.