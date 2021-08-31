Adam Beasley
DEBERRY — It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Beasley announce his passing on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the age of 31. Adam was born August 22, 1990 to Randy and Patricia Beasley.
Adam had a passion for all forms of handiwork and woodworking. He also enjoyed ATV activities, from two wheels to four and the great outdoors. If he wasn’t out working on his house or driving his truck through the country, he was back home enjoying Mom’s Spicy Round-steak dinners. Adam was one who would give the shirt off his back and help anyone in need, his heart and kindness knew no limits.
Adam will be lovingly remembered by his father Randy, mother Patricia, sister Elizabeth, niece Lily and his adoptive mother Rhonda. He will also be dearly missed by his grandparents Virginia & Olen Beasley and Rose Palka along with Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
A Celebration of Adam’s Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021 at 4pm at the Downs Funeral Home on 4608 Elysian Fields Rd in Marshall, Texas. Live plants can be sent to Downs Funeral home or donations can be sent to the current GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/9dd4bd04
