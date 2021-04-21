Addie Grace
MARSHALL A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Addison Claire Grace began her greatest journey at age 21, in a tragic auto accident April 17, 2021. Born in Marshall, Texas on March 8th, 2000, Addie is the cherished daughter of Kevin and Kellie Grace. Addie graduated from Marshall High School, attended Panola College, and moved to Medford, Oregon. Addie returned to Texas to be with her family in 2019.
Addie was a thinker, a debater, a comedian, a poet, a writer, an artist, a rescuer of strays, and a champion against any injustice she saw in the world. Her compassion for those in need was endless. Even in her death, she was doing what was typical of Addie - helping someone in need. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and her heart was too big for this world. Addie was funny, intelligent, vivacious, and even more beautiful inside, as she was on the outside. When you think of Addie, celebrate the good memories you have of her, and remember that life is fragile and short, and should be lived with love and care for others.
Addie was preceded in death by grandfathers, Thurman C. Bedgood and Philip A. Grace; her nephew, Austin Grace; cousin, Daniel Bedgood; and friend, Tony Lux.
She leaves behind her parents; sisters, Jessica Walton and Desirae Hardee; nieces and nephews, Logan, Aiden, Colton, McKenzee, McKenna, and Haylan; grandmothers, Pauline Bedgood and Frances Claire Grace; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at Cypress Valley Bible Church, located 4190 West Pinecrest Dr., Marshall, Texas 75670. A visitation will be held prior to services at 1:00 p.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, P.O. Box 698, Marshall, Texas 75670 or to the Write Love on Her Arms foundation (TWLOHA) at www.twloah.com
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.