Addine L. Jones
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Addine L. Jones, 94, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Addine was born on August 31, 1929, in Pittsburg, Texas to Milton Park Franklin Light and Mary Etta Julian Light and passed away on September 7, 2023, in Marshall, Texas.
She lived in Pittsburg, Texas until she graduated high school in 1946. She was saved at age nine and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Pittsburg. She entered college in September, 1946 at East Texas Baptist College and was privileged to room with her sister, Mary Jean Craig until she graduated in 1948. She was in the college chorus, the college choir (a traveling group), a girls’ quartet, Little Theatre and was a cheerleader for one year. She worked part time in the dining hall as a server and in the library to help pay her tuition.
While attending college she met Bobby Jones, a veteran, and they married in 1948. Because of finances they left school and moved around a lot while Bobby was employed at several different jobs, mostly structural steel. They lived in Houston, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Brandon, Mississippi and Pittsburg. They returned to college in 1950 and graduated in 1951. After graduation they returned to Pittsburg and started raising a family, two girls and one boy. Bobby worked for Convair at Lone Star Plant out of Daingerfield and she did part time work for the telephone business office during bill collection time. In 1958, they moved to Austin and Bobby attended the University of Texas to work on a mechanical engineering degree while she went to work for the Department of Public Safety in the fingerprint section. In 1959, when Bobby’s father became ill, they returned to Marshall where he lived. Bobby went to work for Southwestern Electric Power Company, and she went to work at Thiokol Chemical Corporation where she was employed for 26 years. Their three children graduated from Marshall High School and Linda, the oldest, graduated from ETBU. When they later became “empty-nesters”, they began traveling and also traveled to Canada and Germany. They always enjoyed attending the ETBU homecoming events. When Bobby passed away in February of 2010, she remained in Marshall. She enjoyed meeting with an “etbey” group once a month. She also volunteered at the hospital as a “pink lady”. She loved getting together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mary Etta Light; her husband, Bobby E. Jones; daughters, Linda C. Lumpkin and infant Cynthia Ann Jones and granddaughter, Triniti B. Berry.
She is survived by children, Suzanne Jones Schulz (Tim) and John Paul Jones (Denise Kio); seven grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to First Baptist Church of Marshall or Samaritans Purse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.