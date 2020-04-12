Agnes M. Verhalen
MARSHALL Mary Agnes Mulholland Verhalen died on April 8, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on July 13, 1922 in Meridian, MS, to Charles and Marie Mulholland. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Marshall, TX, as the valedictorian of her class. After working as a bookkeeper in Shreveport, LA, she married John P. (Jack) Verhalen and settled in Scottsville, TX, and together they raised six children. She continued as a bookkeeper for numerous companies, including Verhalen Garden Center and The City of Scottsville Water Supply. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, playing the organ for over 70 years and an 80 year member of Catholic Daughters. Agnes loved cooking, flowers, playing bridge, and hosting parties at the family home in Scottsville. She was a sports fan of Notre Dame, Dallas Cowboys, and professional golf.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack in April 2001. She is survived by her children, Philip Verhalen, Mary Lou Reeves, Charles Verhalen, Joe Verhalen, Joanie Campbell, and Frances Verhalen. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial mass at a later date will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 N. Alamo, Marshall, TX 75672.
