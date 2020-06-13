Alfred Moore
ALBA Alfred Lamar Moore was born January 12, 1945, in Marshall, Texas, to Roy and Alice Moore. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1963 then went on to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army.
Upon his return from Vietnam, he went to work in Metal Building Construction. In 1975, he started his own business, Moore & Lindsey Steel Erection which later became known as Moore & Lindsey General Contractors. Then, in 1987, Al Moore Inc.
After retirement in 2008, he and Linda built a home on Lake Fork. They moved into their home in June of 2009 and shortly after, Al was diagnosed with Mesothelioma. He fought hard for over 10 years but lost his battle on June, 11, 2020 at the age of 75 years old.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. At the time of his death, he was a member of Mineola Church of Christ. He loved going to church and being with church family. He also enjoyed fishing and outdoor cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother Roy Jr., Sisters Ann Hensley and Gail Burkham.
Survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, daughter Angela Williams of Dallas, Sister-in-Law Betty Wilson of Longview and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Texas Oncology in Longview, Dr. Matei P. Socoteanu, MD. and staff and P.A. Christi and Devin. A special thanks to the chemo girls, Tammy, Erica and Teresa that gave him so many CAT Scans. Lastly, a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
Services to be held at Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola, Texas, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Grange Hall Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. Pallbearers will be Mark Alford, Clyde Armstrong, Dave Raybin, Buck Lindsey, Tommy Jones and Lowell Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the following: Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler 7925 S Broadway Suite 1140 Tyler, Texas 75703.
APET SPCA P.O. Box 381 Mineola, Texas 75778
Pets Fur People P.O. Box 6151 Tyler, Texas 75711
Or the charity of your choice.
