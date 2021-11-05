Algie Joseph Benoit
CROWLEY — Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Algie Joseph Benoit, 89, who died October 28, 2021, at his residence.
Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.
Algie was born on January 29, 1932, to the late Andrew and Augustine Breaux Benoit in Lafayette, LA.
Algie was the second eldest of thirteen children. He was baptized at St. John Vianney Chapel, where he first began attending the Catholic Church in Mouton Switch.
He later met and married Vivian Bernard Benoit, November 28, 1953, where he joined St. Theresa Catholic Church. To this union seven (7) children were born, Marla, Patrick, Alichia, Johnathan, Vivian Lee, Roxanna, and David. He was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, Usher, and member of the Knights of Peter Clavier Court#51 until his death.
Algie was employed by Brown and Cassidy, which later became G&H Seed for more than 56 years. He was always known for having side jobs, which included carpentry work, washing and painting houses.
Algie enjoyed spending time with his family. They were his pride and joy. He always had an open-door policy for his family to visit and come enjoy a great home cooked meal, great conversation and the best advice was always given. He always enjoyed talking to his son on the phone as they watched his favorite sporting events. We could literally challenge one another as to who could have the longest conversation on the phone.
Algie’s daily routine was his rosary in the morning, game shows all day and sporting events at night.
Algie leaves to cherish his memories three daughters, Marla (John)Henderson of Marshall, TX, Vivian (Terry)Barker, and Roxanna Montgomery, both of Crowley, LA; a son, David (Elizabeth) Benoit, Sr. of Rialto, CA; a daughter-in-law, Violet Benoit of Crowley, LA; 15 grandchildren; 29 great children; a special companion, Ms. Rose Mary Bernard; three sisters, Mary Simon of Lafayette, LA, Louella (Nathaniel) Bland of Leesville, LA, Janelle Brown of Bellville, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
He’s reunited in heaven with his wife, Mrs. Vivian Bernard Benoit, the love of his life; his sons, Patrick and Johnathan Benoit; daughter, Alichia Benoit; his parents, Andrew and Augustine Breaux Benoit; his father-in-law and mother -in- law, Charlie and Louise Bernard; maternal grandparents, Constance and Ovide Breaux; parental grandparents, Marshall and Regina Benoit; six brothers, Joseph, Caffery Sr., Leonce, Marshall, Herbert, and Alton Benoit; three sisters, Constance Simon, Vergie Broussard and Lena Broussard.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.