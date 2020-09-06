Alice Kathleen Eklund McGee
With tears of joy we share the news that our dear mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and friend, Alice Kathleen Eklund McGee has stepped out of her burdensome perishable body into a new, perfect and eternal one, with her savior Jesus Christ at her side, on the morning of Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Kathleen was born in Georgetown, Texas on September 6, 1926 to a loving mother, Mable Munson Eklund and father, Knute Hjalmar Eklund. She grew up in a loving Swedish home, the daughter of farmers, in the small Swedish community of Manda near Elgin. She graduated high school from Elgin High School and moved to Austin where she met and married her love, Harry Webster McGee, III on July 26, 1952. She worked at the Selective Service until the arrival of her two children Harry IV and Cynthia Kathleen when she became a full time mother, housewife and volunteer. With joyous and tireless energy she served Alter Guilds in St. Georges Episcopal Church, St. Davids Episcopal Church and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was also active in the Women of Trinity and gave her time to The Next to New Shop, The Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels and Trinity Church Office. She loved her Swedish heritage and spoke the language fluently. She loved to travel with
Harry, and after his passing, with senior groups in Marshall to Sweden, Denmark, Alaska, China, Hawaii, Canada and many others including Big Bend where in her 80s she white water rafted the Rio Grande River. Her first joy was her family and she gave herself endlessly to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her baby brother Kenneth, her mom Mable, her dad Hjalmar and her husband Harry. She is survived by Harry IV and wife Lenecia McGee, Cynthia McGee and many loving grandchildren who knew her as their Maw, Caleb Michael West of Chattanooga, Luke Aaron West of Sydney, Australia, Faith Hannah West Williams and her husband Aaron of Hixson, Jakeh Andrew West and his wife Mary of Chattanooga, Bailey Jeanine McGee Griffin and her husband Michael of Kingwood and
Colton Starr McGee and wife Heather of Brentwood. Great-grand children Bayah Rayne West of Chattanooga, Hollis Joseph Williams of Hixson, Hudson Tate Williams of Hixson, Allie Grace Griffin of Kingwood, Bryson Gage Griffin of Kingwood, Blakely Starr Griffin of Kingwood, Harper Starr McGee of Brentwood and Wilder Calvin McGee of Brentwood. Kathleen was also survived by cousins Boine and Kerstin Svensson of Forserum, Sweden. Go in God's peace sweet lady.
We will miss you your sweet smile but know we will see you again. If your heart moves you, the McGee Family requests donations be made to Trinity Episcopal School, Marshall.
