Alice Kay McIntosh
DIANA Mrs. Alice Kay McIntosh Naugle, age 71, of Diana, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home. Kay was born in Marshall, Texas on November 15, 1948 to the late Clarence and Rachel Satterwhite McIntosh. She was a graduate of Marshall High School class of 67, then attended ETBU for two years before completing her Bachelors and Masters degrees at UNT. She taught English at Longview High School from 1981 until 2001, was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. Kay loved teaching, and helping others as an educator, a Sunday School teacher, or volunteering her time teaching ESL classes for those in need, and serving on the Longview Literacy Council. She loved children and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Franklin McIntosh.
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jim Naugle of Diana; step-daughter, Stephanie Sallie and husband Dale of Jacksonville, Fl.; siblings, Patsy Sanders of Diana, Jerry McIntosh and wife Faye of Marshall; grandchildren, Lindsay Sallie Swearingen and Abigail Sallie; and numerous nieces and nephews she was proud of.
Kay will lie-in-state for viewing from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home of Diana. A graveside service at Smyrna Cemetery will follow at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
