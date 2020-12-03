Alma V. Flowers
MARSHALL Alma V. Flowers was born September 1, 1933 in Marshall, Texas to the late Reverend Jobie and Corrie Lister Williams. She went to be with our Lord on November 30, 2020.
At an early age, she accepted Christ. She attended Rosehill Elementary School and later went on to graduate from Galilee High School in Hallsville, Texas. She graduated from Hurd's Beauty College in Marshall, Texas as a licensed cosmetologist.
She united in marriage to Reverend Jeffery James Flowers, Sr. They shared 48 years of matrimony until his untimely death. To this union eight children were born.
Mrs. Flowers will be funeralized at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4th at Lakeview Mausoleum in Longview, TX.
