Alonzo Edward Guffey
MARSHALL — Funeral Service for Alonzo Edward “Lonnie” Guffey will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 6, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be at Center Cemetery in Harleton, Texas.
Mr. Guffey was born on May 19, 1949 in Marshall, Texas to Valton Alonzo and Pauline Guffey. He passed away on September 1, 2021 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas at the age of 72.
He served his country in Vietnam while serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from Norit as an Industrial Foreman. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He always was helping others in need. He was a God-fearing man, he loved his Lord and Savior and most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren, children and family.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Guffey; children, Cheryl (Todd) Pledger, Lonnie (Jennifer) Guffey, and Pamela (Clint) Pugh; ten grandchildren, Mikaela (Nathan) Kriegel, Chance Lane, Hannah Lane, Kayleigh Pugh, Breanna Pugh, Jordan Pugh, Ashton Guffey, Lexi Guffey, Layla Guffey, and Gentry Guffey; sisters, Rhory (Duane) Mason, Michelle (Jose) Perez; brothers, Mike (LeAnn) Guffey, Mitchell (Canddie) Guffey; mother-in-law, Ivalynne Jackson; sister-in-law, Glenda (Charles) Henigan; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Melanie) Copeland; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Valton Alonzo Guffey and Pauline Hicks Guffey; and great grandson, Grayson Kriegel.
