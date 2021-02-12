Alton Grandy Allen
MARSHALL, TEXAS Beloved father, cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and treasured friend, Alton Grandy Allen, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. Grandy was born on July 10, 1932 in Malakoff, Texas to Charles (Pete) Parks and Daisy Mae (Cantrell) Allen. He was a graduate of Marshall High School with the Class of 1951 and received his bachelor's degree from East Texas Baptist College, now East Texas Baptist University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, the National Guard and the Army Reserve Unit and was a lifetime member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Marshall Lodge 683. He worked for Sears for 32 years in several capacities including Division Sales Manager in the Appliance Department. After retiring from Sears, he worked for Thiokol for seven years. On January 2,1954, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jane Whaley Young Allen. Together they raised two daughters and shared 55 years of love and laughter before her death on April 23, 2009. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Allen. He is survived by his daughters, Judi Carroll and her husband, Dennis and Emily Steele and her husband, Jeff. He is also survived by his granddaughters, who affectionately named him Grandy, Allison Lux and her husband, Benny and Alex Jenkins and her husband, Kyle; his great-grandchildren, whom he adored, Jane Michael Jimerson, Will Allen Jimerson, Riley Lux and Cooper Lux; his brother, Charles Allen, his nieces, Joyce Hammers, Kay Downs and Debbie Alford and her husband, Mark; and many friends who knew and loved him. He loved the Lord and was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church for over 60 years, serving as Sunday School Department Supervisor, Usher and was a constant prayer warrior for others. He maintained his friendships with former classmates and co-workers, and looked forward to Thursday visits and dinners with his dear friends, Paul and Ruth Fugler. But his true passion in life was his daughters, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren and the time he spent with them. Truth be known, Alton Allen was everyone's Grandy. His life was well lived, he was well loved and he will be missed deeply by all who were blessed by his life. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00am-11:00am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Coburn officiating. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Alton's name to First United Methodist Day School, 115 South Columbus, Marshall, Texas 75670 or a charity of your choice. The service will be live streamed from the Meadowbrook Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
