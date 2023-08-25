Alvin Lewis Taylor
MARSHALL — Alvin Lewis Taylor, 85, of Marshall departed this world peacefully on August 12, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at West Side Church of Christ on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Sweet Home Church of Christ on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services. blackscarthage.com.
