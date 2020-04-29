Alvin Ted Imhof
MARSHALL AG (Ted) Imhof 92, of Marshall, Texas was born on June 20, 1927 in Waller, Texas to his parents, George Imhof and Mary Barbara Gerbig. Mr. Imhof passed away on April 21, 2020 in Marshall, Texas. He grew up in Waller, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University and received an Engineering degree. Mr. Imhof worked most of his life for Natural Gas Pipeline Company. In the early years, he was a field engineer, which required lots of travel. He was working on a project near Marshall, Texas when he met and married JoAnne Prothro. They traveled some more, had two children and settled in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, near the company headquarters. They retired and moved to Caddo Lake in 1987, then recently moved to Oakwood House in Marshall. Ted served in the Army Air Corps, mentored scored of young engineers at the company, loved sports of all kinds, fishing, gardening, running the family art gallery, camping, Texas Hold'em, and big family meals.
Mr. Imhof is survived by his wife, JoAnne Imhof; children, Joel Scott Imhof of Karnack, Texas, Barbara Imhof Frazell and John Frazell of Cedar Park, Texas; grandchildren, Alexander Kelley of Urbana Illinois, Constance Kelley of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and cousins, Jean Anderson, James Luker, Marilyn and Jon Landers, Brent Hargrave, Larry Hargrave, Sandy Reinhardt, John Imhof, Jr., Linda Robbins and all their spouses and children.
Mr. Imhof is preceded in death by his parents, George and Barbara Imhof; siblings, Alma Imhof Luker, Sophie Imhof Hargrave, John Imhof, Lena Imhof Clepper, and Ida Mae Imhof Johnson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.