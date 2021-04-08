Anderson Washington Jr
LITTLE ROCK, AR Anderson Washington Jr, 84, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died Thursday, April 1, 2021. A walk-thru visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Serenity Funeral Home, 1851 Marshall Street, Little Rock, Arkansas. Masks will be required for entry. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, Texas.
Brown's Christian Funeral Service, 501-244-8000
