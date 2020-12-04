Andrea Candy Edwards
Andrea Margaret Edwards of Heartland, TX died on November 30, 2020 at the age of 76, but her larger-than-life persona, infectious laugh and positive spirit will never be forgotten.
She was born on June 29, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Shrine of Little Flower grammar school and graduated from Catholic High School, both of Baltimore. She married the late John Edwards on May 19,1973. They moved to Shreveport, LA in 1981, on to Marshall, TX in 1987, and to Heartland in 2007.
Affectionately known as Candy CanCan by her family and many friends, she was the second oldest of four siblings born to the late and great Andrew and Mary Aldon. Her life was centered around her children Mark Lyons, Dawn Harris and her husband Houston Harris all of Dallas, TX. She took extreme pride in her two grandchildren Houston Harris, Jr. and Mary Aldon Harris, demonstrated by her 2-hour round trip drives to 95% of every sporting event that they were participants. Candy also dearly loved her sister Gay Strojny and her late husband Dennis, her late brother James Aldon and Sharon, brother Thomas Aldon and his wife Micha, her husbands daughters Kim Queen and Wayne and Kelly Lineberger and JD. She cherished and boasted about all of her grandchildren, goddaughters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends and neighbors she considered as her family.
Capitalizing on a strong work ethic and keen love for people, she had fantastic careers in all of the cities she resided. She especially loved being at Marshall High School and loved the people at Crossmark. She took extreme pride in being involved with the Business and Professional Womens group in Marshall, her volunteer work with abused women, and supporting the live music and theatre groups she traveled to see. She loved the Orioles, Ravens, steamed crabs (anything Baltimore related), as well as music, singing, dancing and traveling anywhere to see the ones she loved.
Due to gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held on 12/11 at 2:00. Anyone who feels inclined to celebrate her life at that time should do so with a lot of laughter and good times. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
She was born on June 29, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland. She attended Shrine of Little Flower grammar school and graduated from Catholic High School, both of Baltimore. She married the late John Edwards on May 19,1973. They moved to Shreveport, LA in 1981, on to Marshall, TX in 1987, and to Heartland in 2007.
Affectionately known as Candy CanCan by her family and many friends, she was the second oldest of four siblings born to the late and great Andrew and Mary Aldon. Her life was centered around her children Mark Lyons, Dawn Harris and her husband Houston Harris all of Dallas, TX. She took extreme pride in her two grandchildren Houston Harris, Jr. and Mary Aldon Harris, demonstrated by her 2-hour round trip drives to 95% of every sporting event that they were participants. Candy also dearly loved her sister Gay Strojny and her late husband Dennis, her late brother James Aldon and Sharon, brother Thomas Aldon and his wife Micha, her husbands daughters Kim Queen and Wayne and Kelly Lineberger and JD. She cherished and boasted about all of her grandchildren, goddaughters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends and neighbors she considered as her family.
Capitalizing on a strong work ethic and keen love for people, she had fantastic careers in all of the cities she resided. She especially loved being at Marshall High School and loved the people at Crossmark. She took extreme pride in being involved with the Business and Professional Womens group in Marshall, her volunteer work with abused women, and supporting the live music and theatre groups she traveled to see. She loved the Orioles, Ravens, steamed crabs (anything Baltimore related), as well as music, singing, dancing and traveling anywhere to see the ones she loved.
Due to gathering restrictions, a private family service will be held on 12/11 at 2:00. Anyone who feels inclined to celebrate her life at that time should do so with a lot of laughter and good times. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.