Andrew LaRue Jackson
MARSHALL, TX Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Cedell Mitchell Activity Center-Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2, Marshall, TX. Interment following at Scott Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mr. Jackson was born February 6, 1964 and died March 19, 2021.
