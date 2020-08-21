Anita Ezell
MARSHALL Anita June Ezell passed away August 18, 2020. She was born June 10, 1927 in Marshall, Texas. She lived in Marshall her whole life. She attended Marshall High School and was a member of First Baptist Church of Marshall.
Anita was married to Clarence M. Ezell, Jr., who preceded her in death, for over 60 years. The Ezells owned This Olde House of Junk, an antique shop located first on Grand Avenue and later on Highway 59 in Marshall for many years. Also preceding Anita in death was her father, David Knight, and mother, Blanche Bolin Knight, as well as her sisters Lillian Knight Hinchman and Wilma Knight Lawrence, and brother David Knight. She is survived by her sisters Marion Knight Minter of McKinney, Texas, Freda Knight Beck of Austin, Texas, and brother William A. Knight of London, Texas. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date when family and friends can gather together again.
Condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.