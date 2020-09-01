Ann Mimi Montgomery
MARSHALL Anna Lucille McCord Mimi Montgomery was born October 2, 1933 to S.W. McCord and Myrtle Alice Hunt McCord in Paris, Kentucky. She passed from this life just a month and four days before her 87th birthday, in Longview, Texas. She married Billie Jack Montgomery on October 12, 1990 in Longview.
Ann enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge groups, loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, Billie.
She is survived by her husband of almost thirty years, Billie Jack Montgomery; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and John Rolls; granddaughter, Lindsey Stanley; step-children, Steve Montgomery, Debbie Hudson, and Jennie and Louis Morton; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and other long-time friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Polly Fields, and Eileen Evans; brother, Eugene McCord.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
PO Box 5014
Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
