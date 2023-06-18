Ann Montfort Burns
MARSHALL — A Life Celebration Funeral Service will be held for Mrs. Ann Monfort Burns on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Methodist Church, Marshall, Texas. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First Methodist Church, Marshall.
Ann Montfort Burns, 86, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1937 to John Harris and Katherine Finch Montfort in Oxnard, California. After the untimely death of her mother in 1937, Mrs. Burns’ father married Lois Davis Montfort in 1941, and the family settled in Corsicana, Texas.
Mrs. Burns attended Southern Methodist University, where she was active in the Chi Omega sorority and earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the SMU Meadows School of the Arts.
Mrs. Burns married Dr. W. Q. “Bill” Burns in 1959. After several years in the Air Force, Dr. and Mrs. Burns settled in Marshall, Texas, in 1964, where they established a dental practice. Mrs. Burns managed her husband’s dental practice until his death in 1989.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Marshall as well as the Marshall Symphony League, among many other civic and charitable organizations, including Meals on Wheels. During the early 1980’s, she served as the wife of the mayor of Marshall.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Will and Carole Burns and granddaughters Emily and Sarah Burns of Fort Worth, Texas; and daughter Beth Burns of Los Angeles, California.
The Burns family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood House, Marshall Manor Rehab and Nursing Home, Marshall Hospice and Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall.
Memorials may be made to the First Methodist Church in Marshall.
