Anna Lou Edwards
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Anna Lou Edwards will be at 4 p.m., Monday , August 23, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 22, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Mrs. Edwards died August 19, 2021 in Marshall, TX. She was born December 6, 1940 in McLeod, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Edwards, infant son Roy Lynn Evans; mother and Dad, Rose Long and Clifton Long; one sister, Ruby Crawford; two brothers, Nolan Long and Huey Long and wife Birtie.
Mrs. Edwards is survived by three sons; Tommy Evans and wife Sherry Evans of Marshall, TX, Robert C. Evans and wife Dorthy of Marshall, TX, Donald Evans and wife Crystal of Marshall, TX; one sister, Bessie Solomon of Axtel TX; two brothers, Bill Long and wife Joan of Augusta SC, Lindsay Long and wife Nancy of Longview, TX; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great grandson due in November.
Service will be officiated by Rev. Chad Roberts and Rev. Lindsay Long. Pallbearers are Ronnie Evans, Mark Evans, Landynn Evans, Donald Hocutt, John Mc Kinney, Jr. and Tom Bynum.
