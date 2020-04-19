Annetta Marie Bennett Stephens
MARSHALL Annetta Marie Bennett Stephens was born November 4,1945 in Marshall, Texas. She was the third of six children born to Vernon Stigers and Jim Bennett.
Annetta accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and thus began a life shaping journey that influenced friends and family for generations. Early in her life, on August 31,1965, she united in matrimony to Joe Earl Stephens. To this loving union of 54 years, her girls, Regina and LaTonya were born. Her daughters were the measure of grace and delight. She was committed to living by example and loving these young women as they grew to be testimonies of God's compassion, grace and faith.
Annetta was a 1963 graduate of Pemberton High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wiley College in 1971, and a Master's Degree in Education from Prairie View A&M in 1973. She was passionate about teaching and learning. She continued to serve and impact education through her tenure at Wiley College and the Caddo Parish School System in Louisiana until retirement.
Born to a praying mother, Annetta was a humble servant. As Philippians 2 declares, Do nothing with selfish ambition, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Through her service at True Vine Missionary, Shiloh Baptist and Liberty Baptist Church, she shared her faith through singing in the choir and playing the piano for Sunday School and the Male Chorus.
As a servant, she diligently prepared. Timothy 4:8 states, physical training has some value, but godliness has value for the present life and the life to come. Through the scripture and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, she sought to help others find wholeness. There was no person, adult or child, that she did not love and care for. Her compassion and empathy for people encouraged all not to be weary in doing good, but to know at the proper time they would reap a harvest if they did not give up.
As a servant, she understood suffering. But she made you laugh, rejoice, cry and love even more after spending time in her presence, standing firmly on Romans 8:28, ...for those who love God and are called according to His purpose, all things work together for good.
The Family of Annetta Bennett Stephens acknowledge with grateful hearts your thoughtfulness during this time. There are truly no words to express the depth of gratitude for all the friends and family who have laughed and loved, called and cried, hugged and helped to make life sweeter for us and our beloved affectionately known as Sister, Aunt Net, Mrs. Stephens, Nana the Great, and Baby. Your lives gave her a reason to serve and love with the heart of Jesus. Thank you for honoring her life and continuing her legacy by glorifying God with acts of kindness and love to your family, friends, and all of God's children. www.blackscarthage.com.
Annetta accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and thus began a life shaping journey that influenced friends and family for generations. Early in her life, on August 31,1965, she united in matrimony to Joe Earl Stephens. To this loving union of 54 years, her girls, Regina and LaTonya were born. Her daughters were the measure of grace and delight. She was committed to living by example and loving these young women as they grew to be testimonies of God's compassion, grace and faith.
Annetta was a 1963 graduate of Pemberton High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Wiley College in 1971, and a Master's Degree in Education from Prairie View A&M in 1973. She was passionate about teaching and learning. She continued to serve and impact education through her tenure at Wiley College and the Caddo Parish School System in Louisiana until retirement.
Born to a praying mother, Annetta was a humble servant. As Philippians 2 declares, Do nothing with selfish ambition, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Through her service at True Vine Missionary, Shiloh Baptist and Liberty Baptist Church, she shared her faith through singing in the choir and playing the piano for Sunday School and the Male Chorus.
As a servant, she diligently prepared. Timothy 4:8 states, physical training has some value, but godliness has value for the present life and the life to come. Through the scripture and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, she sought to help others find wholeness. There was no person, adult or child, that she did not love and care for. Her compassion and empathy for people encouraged all not to be weary in doing good, but to know at the proper time they would reap a harvest if they did not give up.
As a servant, she understood suffering. But she made you laugh, rejoice, cry and love even more after spending time in her presence, standing firmly on Romans 8:28, ...for those who love God and are called according to His purpose, all things work together for good.
The Family of Annetta Bennett Stephens acknowledge with grateful hearts your thoughtfulness during this time. There are truly no words to express the depth of gratitude for all the friends and family who have laughed and loved, called and cried, hugged and helped to make life sweeter for us and our beloved affectionately known as Sister, Aunt Net, Mrs. Stephens, Nana the Great, and Baby. Your lives gave her a reason to serve and love with the heart of Jesus. Thank you for honoring her life and continuing her legacy by glorifying God with acts of kindness and love to your family, friends, and all of God's children. www.blackscarthage.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.