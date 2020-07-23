Annie B. Williams
MARSHALL, TEXAS A Celebration of Life, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, for Annie Beatrice Williams, 97, of Marshall, TX is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall, TX. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Williams was born May 25, 1923 and transitioned to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020.
