Annie Beatrice White Thomas
MARSHALL — Annie Beatrice White Thomas was the first child born January 25, 1924 to Willie Frank and Julia Warren White in Marshall, Texas, Harrison County. Annie was educated in Marshall Public Schools. She was baptized at Galilee Baptist Church, Hallsville at a very age, giving her life to Christ. Continuing to serve the Lord faithfully throughout her life, she was an active and dedicated member of Center Hill Free Will Baptist Church where she attended Sunday School and worship service faithfully. Her service included, but not limited to, Mission President, Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Willing Workers Missionary Society. She also served in various positions with the Free Will Baptist Association. Annie married Luther Collier Thomas, Sr. on August 20, 1941. They were married for 50 years before his passing. To this union fifteen children were born, two of which died during infancy. Annie was a homemaker who loved being a mother, grandmother,great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Throughout her life she had many hobbies and brought a great deal passion to each one. She enjoyed cooking and the family looked forward to eating her pinto beans every Monday. Being raised on a farm, she was quite a skilled and passionate gardener. During the last couple of years, most of her gardening was done in raised beds and containers. Of all her hobbies, reading was her favorite and included a great deal of variety. On any given day, you could find her reading her bible, Sunday School lesson, the daily newspaper, and any novel that came her way. Further, she enjoyed quilting and ensured that all of her children that moved to another state had a quilt in their suitcases. Other hobbies included watching all sports (avid Cowboys fan), Facebook, word search puzzles and adult coloring. It should be noted that her creativity expanded to other forms of art. Annie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Elsie Thomas Morgan; sons, Stanley Lamar Thomas, Luther Collier Thomas, Jr., Harold Douglas Thomas, Sr. and James Earl Thomas; sisters Irverene Gray and Frankie Mae Turner; daughters-in-law, Helen Thomas and Gloria Gill; son-in-law, Windell Jackson. Annie leaves to cherish her memories: children, Wendell L. Thomas (Gloria) of Safford, AZ, Sandra Dolores Thomas of Los Angeles, CA, Larry Anthony Thomas (Carol) of Jurupa Valley, CA, Debra AnnTidwell (Wade) of Canoga Park, CA, Charles Bernard Thomas (Annie), Ronald Edward Thomas (Phyllis), Robert Fitzgerald Thomas (Shirley) and Wanda LaJuene Thomas-Jackson all of Marshall, TX; daughter-in-law, Viola Thomas of Dallas, TX; 29 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, church family, other relatives and friends. Her life was often challenging, but certainly well-lived. Fly high Mother, Muhdear, Muh, Grandma B., Granny, Aunt Bea! Funeral services will be Saturday March 5, 2002 at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas & Louisiana Missionary Baptist Association. Visitation Will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 6 -7:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home with interment in New Zion Cemetery.
