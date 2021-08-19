Annie Ruth Adams
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Annie Ruth Sheppard Adams, 88, will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery under the direction Lewis Funeral Home.
“Ruth” died Aug. 17, 2021. She was born Oct. 2, 1932, the oldest of 11 children, to Azzie & Annie Mae Sheppard. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church and a 1951 graduate of H.B. Pemberton High School, where she played on the basketball team. She married Oscar Adams, July 15, 1951 and was employed at Monarch Tile for 22 years.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Mary, Shirley & Dianne; 1 brother; 6 sisters; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Everyone is asked to PLEASE wear a mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.