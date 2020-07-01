Annie Ruth Lane Fisher
MARSHALL Funeral Services for Annie Ruth Lane Fisher will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Texas and Louisiana Baptist Association Building, Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held 5 PM - 7 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Black's Family Center, Marshall, Texas. Annie will lie in state Thursday, July 2, 2020, 10:00 AM until service time at the Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home (903) 693-3611.
