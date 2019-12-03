Annie Ruth McQueen Champion
WASKOM Graveside services for Mrs. Annie Ruth McQueen Champion, age 67 of Waskom, TX will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Cave Springs Cemetery in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Champion was born February 10, 1952 in Marshall, TX to William Dennis McQueen and Viola Beatrice Miller McQueen, and passed from this life on November 30, 2019 in Marshall, TX.
Annie Champion was raised in Marshall, TX and graduated Marshall I.S.D. She married Edward Champion January 18, 1971 and they would go on to make their home in Cave Springs, TX. Annie was a home maker who loved taking care of her household and her family. She had a love for animals, none more than their dog Penny. Mrs. Champion brought joy to all who knew and loved her, her laughter will be missed by all.
Annie Ruth Champion was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Virginia Beatrice Smith, Louise Sanders, Betty Morris, Loretta Patterson, Lois Gonzales, and Mary Kuhn. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years; her daughter, Elizabeth Kirk; her son, Dennis Champion; grandchildren, Ethan Kirk, Mack Kirk, Grace Champion, Nathan Champion, Nickie Champion and wife Lizette; brothers, Henry McQueen, and wife Mary, and Thomas McQueen; sisters, Fannie Hordern, and Frances Abreu, and numerous other relatives, family, and friends. Annie Ruth Champion is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, the Champion family requests that memorials be made to The Pet Place of Marshall at 1901 Jefferson Ave. Marshall, TX 75670
