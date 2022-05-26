Annye Mae Hudson Fisher
MARSHALL — Annye Mae Hudson Fisher was born April 23, 1946, the 4th child of L.D. Hudson, Sr. and Marie Hudson in the Ebenezer Community in Harrison County.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and united with Zion Hill Baptist Church. As a member of Zion Hill, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Director and organized the Youth Choir. Annye later joined her husband and became a Pine Grove Baptist Church member. She was a member of the Hospitality Committee, Mission Auxiliary, Church Anniversary Committee, Pastor’s Anniversary Committee, president of the Deaconess Board, and the Arts & Crafts teacher for Vacation Bible School. Annye used her excellent decorating skills and decorated the church for all events. She was an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church until her passing.
Annye began her educational years at Park Elementary, J. H. Moore and was a graduate of the H. B. Pemberton Class of 1963. She then attended the Oscar B. Jones School of Nursing and graduated as a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) in 1964. Annye was employed as a nurse at Marshall Memorial Hospital for over 35 years. During her employment, she served as a Lamaze (childbirth) instructor.
Annye met and married Richard Fisher on August 31, 1967. To this union two children were born, Richun and Andrun.
Annye was active in the Marshall community for many years. She was one of the Founders of the Useful Hands Handicraft Club. They were women who fellowshipped together, traveling from home to home, creating useful crafts for their homes. She served as the leader of several Camp Fire Girls’ groups for many years. She was also a member of the Harrison County Historical Committee, the New Town Association, and the Community Garden. She was also one of the founding members of the Family Prayer Circle. They met weekly starting in 2012 to pray for the family, community, and national affairs.
She created Annye’s Prayer Garden located at 1401 Grafton Street in Marshall, Texas. This is a serene garden filled with flowers, and the presence of God fills the garden. Many people come from far and near to pray and lay down their burdens in the presence of God. Easter and Christmas are special times of praise and testimonies in her garden.
She departed this life peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, L. D. and Marie Hudson, four brothers, John A. Hudson, Willie J. Hudson, Sr., Lodell Hudson, Jr., and Bruce Hudson; five sisters-in-law, Mary Louise Fisher, Bobbie Jean Fisher, Jacqueline Hudson, Jessie Hudson, and Myrtle Hudson.
The memories of Annye will be forever cherished by her husband Richard of 54 years of marriage; one daughter, Richun Fisher-Abrone; and one son, Andrun Fisher. She assisted in raising Willie Hudson, Jr., Gretchen Miller, and Meagan Hudson after the passing of their mother. She has one step-daughter, Sherry Webb; five grandchildren, Ebony Abrone, Trey Webb, Ricardo Miller, Jr., Marius Hudson, and Mariya Hudson; two brothers, Phillip (Theressa) Hudson, Sr. and Herman (Cynthia) Hudson, Sr.; three sisters, Mary Chalmers, Shirley (Robert) Sanders and Clarice Hudson; three brothers-in-law, Carlton (Helen) Fisher, Leon (Detreice) Fisher and Kenneth Fisher; one great aunt, Tiny B. Daniels; one uncle, Honor B. Dixon; two aunts, Mary Nell Garrett and Berda Moody; and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
Funeral Service for Annye Mae Hudson Fisher will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Marshall Full Gospel Holy Temple. Visitation 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM, Friday, May 27, 2022 at Black’s Family Center. Balloon Release 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Annye’s Prayer Garden. Interment Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
