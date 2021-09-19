Antonio Hernandez Almeida
MARSHALL — A Catholic Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 410 N. Alamo Blvd. Marshall, Texas 75670 with interment to follow at Elysian Fields Cemetery.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. September 22 at Downs Funeral home 4608 Elysian Fields Rd., Marshall, Tx 75672
Antonio Hernandez Almeida 82, passed into eternity on September 12, 2021. He was born in San Diego, Texas on April 22, 1939 to Graciano and Manuela Almeida.
He met and later married Olga Cisneros on September 7, 1967. They were committed to raising their children with Christian values. In 1981 Antonio and Olga purchased a plot of land based on the ratings of the local school. For the next 40 years, Antonio and his Wife saw their children and grandchildren grow, graduate, and move on to college which was something they yearned for their kids to achieve. Although he believed in a hard day’s work, he knew that education was an opportunity for a better life.
He enjoyed teaching his sons about mechanics and teaching his daughters how to dance. He was incredibly talented in both.
Antonio worked for almost 30 years for General Motors in Pontiac and Shreveport and was an active UAW member.
He was a devout Catholic.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Olga Almeida; daughter Gloria Freeman and husband Tom; daughter ManuelaVelasquez and husband Juan;son Antonio Almeidaand wife Kimberly; daughter Melissa Wamble and husband Dennis; daughter Diana Choate and husband Nathan; son Armando Almeida and wife Mariselva; daughter Irma Kuhn and husband Duane; daughter Eva Schalles and husband George; 13 grandchildren Michelle Vazquez , Teresa Cruz, Johnny Velasquez, Pablo Cruz III, Meagan Chavez, Jacob Wilson, Jonathan Patterson, Zachary Kuhn, Jordan Patterson, Grace Choate, William Isaac Plotts II, Aidan Almeida, George Winfield Schalles V and 8 great grandchildren. 5 half brothers Juanio Almeida, Graciano Lira Almeida Jr., Jose E. Almeida, Rene Alonso Almeida, Edward Almeida and two half sisters Maria Yolanda Joyce and Rachel Olson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved brother Abdon Almeida and sister Vicenta Contreras.
