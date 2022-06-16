Armitta Ann Blackburn
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Armitta Ann Blackburn, 83, of Jefferson, will be Saturday, Jun 18, 2022 at 10AM in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home with Bro. Andre Simon officiating. There will be a time of Visitation on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Cpt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home.
Ann was born in Tyler on Sept 15, 1938, to John William and Dora Maudine Baird Sims. She passed away on Jun 13, 2022, at Christus Good Sheppard in Longview, TX. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1957 and then in 1961 obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Texas Eastern Nursing School in Tyler. While working at Medical Center Hospital, she met the love of her life, Jim Blackburn, to who she was married for 61 years.
Her husband became a general surgeon, and she worked at many of the same places, such as Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Marshall Hospital, and also for Jim in his private practice.
Besides keeping busy with her four children, she was a member or officer of these organizations such as a Boy Scout Troop leader, Marshall Band Boosters, Marshall City Council, American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), Sesame Club, Red Hat Society, and Harrison County Medical Alliance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, LTC(R). Billie Dean Sims and Linnie Ruth Howell.
Surviving relatives include her husband, James D. Blackburn, M.D., of Jefferson; children, James David & Cheryl Blackburn Jr., of Richmond, Patricia A. Blackburn & John P. Meyers, of Jefferson, Robert Sims & Tiffany Blackburn, of Marshall, William Patrick Blackburn, of Jefferson. Grandchildren; Rebecca Claire Blackburn, Rachel McKenna Blackburn, Casey Leatherman, Elizabeth Ann Wilson, Eli Harrison Roberts, Luke David Roberts, Angalee N. Glass, Leo D. Meyers, J. Edward Meyers, Lauren Ashley Blackburn, Brooke Abigail Blackburn, Wyatt Dalton Blackburn, James (Jay) William Blackburn, Austin Scott Blackburn.
Those serving as pallbearers are: James David Blackburn, Jr., Robert Sims Blackburn, William Patrick Blackburn, Eli Harrison Roberts, Luke David Roberts, Jimmie Ueckert, and James Benton.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.haggardfuneralhome.com.
