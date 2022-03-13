Arty ?Lunny? Wyatt
HARLETON — A funeral service for Arty “Lunny” Wyatt, 86, of Harleton, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 at the church. Mr. Wyatt passed away on March 10, 2022, at his home in Harleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.