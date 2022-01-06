Asieree “Sally” Arnett Sanders
MARSHALL — Celebration of Life for Asieree “Sally” Arnett Sanders of Marshall, Texas will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2 Family Activity Center. Family Hour 6:00 PM-7:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Black’s Family Center, Marshall. Interment Rosehill Gardens Cemetery.
Sally was the daughter of Frank Arnett and Mary Campbell Arnett. She was preceded in death by one son, Otis Sanders; one daughter, Allie Dee Jordan; one granddaughter, Shelda Hutchinson and one great-great granddaughter, Tara Fields.
Sally leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Robert (Shirley) Sanders of Marshall, Texas; nine grandchildren, Doris Jones, Rita Jordan, Joe (Sonya) Jordan, Jr., Stephanie (James) Harris, Amanda (Andreus) Durden, Aimee (Edwin) Lee, Scott (Tenetra) Sanders, Sr. and Aaron (Chanitra) Sanders, twenty eight great-grandchildren and 36 great-great- grandchildren.
