Augusta Louise Lane
MARSHALL — August L. Lane was born on May 5, 1935, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her parents were William Thomas and Mary Porter, and both preceded her in death. She graduated from Bishop College in Marshall, Texas and moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1955 to further her education. She returned to Marshall, Texas after 26 years of employment with the Federal Government. Ms. Lane reunited with the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. Although Ms. Lane had no children, she claimed the following young people: Winston Robinson (preceded her in death), Joyce Jeter (devoted caretaker), Yvette King, and Hazel L. Phillips. A visitation and Celebration of Life, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Followed by a Graveside Service at Old Powder Mill Cemetery.
