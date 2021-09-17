Bailey Christian Moseley
MARSHALL, TX — Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bailey Christian Moseley, 77, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Bailey was born in Marshall, Texas on March 27, 1944 to Haywood W. Moseley, Jr. and Margaret (Ross) Moseley.
A fifth-generation Texan and lifelong resident of Marshall, Bailey graduated from Marshall High School in 1962 with a host of lifelong friends. After graduating from The University of Texas, he attended law school at the University of Houston, where he was President of his Senior Class and Chief Justice of the Honors Court.
In 1966, Bailey married his high school sweetheart, Kay Saxon Moseley. They were married for nearly 55 years, with Kay passing in June 2021.
Returning to Marshall in 1970, Bailey had a passion for serving others and was active in numerous youth and community activities. He was a long-time member and leader at Cypress Valley Bible Church, manifesting his deep faith through loving and generous actions, often anonymously. He was a founder of the Marshall Soccer Association and served as a coach and mentor for countless Marshall youth. Marshall citizens elected him a member of the Charter Revision Commission and he served Marshall as a Trustee of the Public Library Board, and as a commissioner of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He represented Harrison County on the Board of the Cypress Valley Navigation District.
Bailey greatly enjoyed his role of helping others as a small-town lawyer. For two decades he was partners with his brother Sam, officing in the old fire station building on the town square in Marshall. Although his practice had a heavy emphasis on commercial and real estate litigation, Bailey could always be counted on to provide pro bono work for churches and charitable organizations, as well as to others needing legal aid.
Elected as a Justice to Texas’ 6th Court of Appeals, he served the nineteen county district and the law with great distinction from 2007 until his retirement in 2019. His written opinions always reflected his conservative philosophy by interpreting, but not writing, the laws of his beloved Texas. His retirement, on December 8, 2018, was celebrated in Marshall with the City Council’s proclamation of “Justice Bailey Moseley Day.”
Justice Moseley had a deep and abiding love for justice through the law. He served as President of the Harrison County Bar Association and as Continuing Legal Education (CLE) chairman for a number of years. Bailey was a frequent and popular instructor for CLE programs sponsored by the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association, and other organizations. He served on the governing Council of the Real Estate, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the State Bar as well as being a member of the State Bar’s Committee on Admissions and was a director of the Texas College of Real Estate Attorneys.
Bailey Moseley loved the Texas Longhorns, reading books, playing word games and was a lifelong trivia devotee. But central to his life was his personal relationship with Jesus Christ and his abiding faith.
Bailey Moseley’s happiest moments were those shared with his wife, their children, and his beloved granddaughters. Although many called him Judge or Justice Moseley, being called “Gran” by his granddaughters gave him the greatest satisfaction in life. Some of his biggest smiles were seen when he was making silly faces, reading books, playing board games, watching soccer games and plays and travelling with his grandchildren. Bailey’s expertise in telling jokes and stories invariably concluded with rolling laughter, not only from his listeners, but also from him.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bailey Moseley, was preceded in death by his oldest brother Haywood Moseley, III, and sister-in-law Laurie. He is survived by his son, Bailey Christian Moseley, Jr. and his daughters Saxon and Samantha of Dallas; and his daughter Meredith Moseley-Bennett and her husband Jamie Bennett, and their daughter Bailey of Glen Ridge, NJ. He is also survived by his brother Sam and sister-in-law Kay Sharron Moseley and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Cypress Valley Bible Church, 4190 West Pinecrest Drive, Marshall, Texas on September 18 at 1:00 pm. Bailey’s friend and longtime pastor, Bob Bryant will officiate. A reception at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cypress Valley Bible Church or Cure PSP (www.psp.org) Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.